Gold Coast Airport completes retail redevelopment

Heinemann Tax & Duty Free Australia has redeveloped the retail stores in the new terminal of Gold Coast Airport.

The company’s area has nearly doubled in size to 1,324m2 across departures and arrivals. The new shops adopt Gold Coast Airport’s Coast to Hinterland design concept through materials, textures and color palettes. The design is intended to evoke the region’s landscape of beaches, rainforests and mountains.

The retail area includes approximately 40 new brands across all categories from international luxury to Australian products. New products and brands include Kylie Cosmetics, which makes its Oceania travel retail debut at the airport. Gucci, Chanel and Dior will also offer their full cosmetics ranges at Gold Coast Airport for the first time. In addition to strengthening longstanding product category ranges, Heinemann will offer watches and jewelry brands such as Baby-G, G-Shock and Tommy Hilfiger. Heinemann has also doubled its sunglasses range, including brands such as Prada, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Gucci, whose assortment will include five styles exclusive to Heinemann Australia in travel retail. Heinemann will also introduce local Australian offerings such as confectionery brands T2, Koko Black and Luken & May, and wines and spirits brands the Gospel Whiskey, Brookie’s Gin and Never Never Gin, to Gold Coast Airport.

Earlier in 2022, Heinemann Australia announced the extension of its duty-free concession contract at Gold Coast Airport until 2029 and the upcoming redevelopment and expansion of its shops. Gold Coast Airport’s new A$260m (US$173m) terminal opened to domestic flights in September 2022, and to international flights in November. The three-level terminal has six new gates accommodating 19 additional aircraft.

George Tsoukalas, managing director of Heinemann Australia, said, “With nearly double our retail space, and with a beautiful new terminal, we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase what Heinemann does best – providing a first-class platform for some of the world’s most desired brands, and creating memorable experiences for our customers. With fundamentally strong passenger growth prospects, we look forward to growing and innovating our business together with Gold Coast Airport to better excite and inspire travelers.”

Adam Rowe, chief commercial officer of Queensland Airports Limited, said, “The partnership will provide an elevated experience for passengers traveling through the new international terminal at Gold Coast Airport. We are thrilled to partner with Heinemann Australia as one of the anchor retail tenants in our new terminal and welcome a slate of new brands to Gold Coast Airport, which allows us to provide a compelling retail offering for all passengers. The Heinemann shop design integrates seamlessly into our Coast to Hinterland design concept, providing a cohesive blending of the retail and leisure spaces.”