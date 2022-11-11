Salvador Bahia Airport opens two Ambaar Club lounges

Airport lounge company Airport Dimensions has opened an airside Ambaar Club lounge at Salvador Bahia International Airport in Brazil, as part of its collaboration with Ambaar Lounge.

Spanning 538m2 , the space has been designed to give passengers an impression of the local area and includes hammock seating and a veranda with a view of the apron. Natural dark woods and Ambaar’s deep-brown and weathered-steel color pallet is used throughout. There will also be a selection of local foods available. The lounge offers seating for 127 guests, along with shower facilities, and private meeting booths for those working on the go. For families with young children, there is a play area. It will be open every day of the week from 6am to 10pm.

Airport Dimensions and Ambaar also recently opened an Ambaar Club Lounge landside at Salvador Bahia International Airport in October. The space is 60m2 and has 16 seats as well as shower and meeting room facilities.

Nancy Knipp, president, Americas, Airport Dimensions, said, “Our partnership with Ambaar has continued to flourish since its inception and our fabulous new space at Salvador Bahia International Airport is a testament to this. As we continue to progress and expand further in this important South American market, we’re humbled to be trusted by so many of Brazil’s airports to deliver a high-quality, localized experience for their travelers. Our goal is to create spaces that highlight local craftsmanship and décor for a truly authentic travel experience that resonates with local travelers as well as those coming to the region for the first time.”

David Thompson, commercial director of Salvador Bahia International Airport, said, “Ambaar Club’s second lounge will undoubtedly play a major role in improving our passengers’ airport experience. Salvador Bahia Airport seeks daily to provide a memorable journey to everyone who passes by, and a VIP lounge space was the missing component. Ambaar Club is a sound strategic partner for us, with strong experience. Their beliefs are aligned with our own and we both appreciate that airports are not just a place of passage, but a place where lasting, positive memories are created.”

Bernardo Claro da Fonseca, CEO of Ambaar Lounge, said, “With the launch of this lounge at Salvador Bahia International Airport, we have once again delivered a state-of-the-art space that embodies the harmonization of design and performance for our guests. All of us at Ambaar are strongly committed to the strategic goals that make up our partnership with Airport Dimensions and it is this commitment that has time and again seen us deliver leading lounge spaces for our customers. We are leaders in the market, both in the number of spaces and the quality of what we deliver for travelers, with our lounges located at some of Brazil’s top 10 airports as a result of this quality. This opening is a very special achievement for both us and the Vinci team – who we have had the pleasure to work with, overcoming all challenges presented and achieving our goals.”