Houston Airports unveils two concessions at George Bush Intercontinental’s Terminal D

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas has added two concessions in the newly expanded Terminal D. Passengers can now immerse themselves in a luxury shopping experience at the high-tech iShoppes duty-free store and access Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Eye-catching high-definition LED animated graphics invite travelers to browse a carefully curated selection of luxury fragrances, premium spirits and brands. The store has been designed for improved navigation and indulgence.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen offers Southern fried chicken. Famous for its crispy fried chicken and iconic chicken sandwich, Popeyes brings Louisiana’s culinary heritage to life.

“These openings highlight our dedication to transforming what it means to travel through Houston Airports,” said Libby Hurley, assistant director of concessions for Houston Airports. “From high-end retail to beloved dining, we are creating spaces where travelers can feel indulged, cared for, and connected to the heart of Houston.”

The Terminal D-West Pier, which opened on October 22, 2024, as part of a US$1.458bn redevelopment program, features six new gates (D1 through D6) capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft. This expansion includes space for 16 concessions concepts.

Looking ahead

Local favorite Velvet Taco is slated to open in 2025, along with additional iShoppes duty-free stores, Hip and Humble and Urban Crave.

These new amenities provide passengers with a range of shopping and dining options. Whether looking for luxury goods or local cuisine, Terminal D-West Pier has been designed to cater to the varied preferences of global travelers.

In related news, Houston city council has unanimously approved two ordinances that appropriate funding for the purchase of equipment for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal, currently under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Click here to read the full story.