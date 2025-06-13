London Stansted applies to increase annual passenger limit to 51 million over 20 years

London Stansted has submitted a planning application to Uttlesford District Council to increase its annual passenger limit up to 51 million over the next 20 years.

Local investment

The application seeks permission to make better use of Stansted’s existing single runway by the 2040s without any increase in the number of flights the airport is already permitted to operate and within the existing airport boundary.

London Stansted says that, if approved, this would enable the airport to progress with its plans to invest in the future, which will enable: 4,500 new jobs; improvements to M11 Junction 8 to reduce congestion; funds for local bus services, roads and tackling fly-parking; improvements to the Stansted Express; airport infrastructure to be powered by 100% renewable energy; Stansted Airport College to double in size so it can train more local young people; and half of all passenger journeys to be supported by public transportation, relieving pressure on local roads.

Over the last few months, the airport has consulted local people, businesses and passengers, with a widespread social media campaign and hundreds of one-to-one conversations. According to the airport, more than 2,800 people across the area responded to the consultation, with almost 2,000 people backing Stansted’s plan.

Gareth Powell, managing director of London Stansted, said, “We’ve listened carefully to all the feedback from our neighbors, which has helped shape our plans to grow London Stansted in the most sustainable and responsible way possible.

“We have already kicked off our five-year £1.2bn [US$1.6bn] investment program to transform the airport, and if this application is approved, we will be able to unlock even more local opportunities and improvements over the next 20 years.

“Making the best use of our existing runway will help create more jobs and training schemes, better facilities for passengers and provide more seats to an even greater choice of destinations. We have an exciting and ambitious vision for London Stansted and how we best serve our region, so I’m asking for local people to lend their support so we can make this plan a reality.”

£700m commercial expansion

To cater to this increase in traffic, the airport will invest £700m (US$950m) in an extra 177,604ft2 of commercial space, as part of its overall £1.2bn (US$1.6bn) investment. It was recently announced that, to support these plans, the retail team at strategic property consultancy Rapleys has been retained as agents by London Stansted Airport as retail partner and brand consultants for the upcoming expansion.

The Rapleys team has been tasked with helping the airport’s transformational development and shaping an occupier strategy that will enhance customer experience and offer retail and leisure opportunities for brands at the same time.

Existing retail brands at Stansted include Rituals, Accessorize, Fat Face and Lego, while hospitality is offered from restaurants and bars including Bottega, Comptoir Libanais and Leon. It is expected that multiple new brands will be welcomed as part of the extension.

Dan Kent, head of retail at Rapleys, said, “Stansted Airport is a hugely popular location, serving record numbers of passengers year on year. We are working on a transformational and innovative occupier strategy for the extension with MAG which offers huge opportunities for brands that want to be front and centre of the customer experience and reap the rewards of being part of Europe’s busiest single terminal within the next seven years. We are already in discussions with some really exciting brands and look forward to sharing news on the future of retail and hospitality at Stansted in due course.”

