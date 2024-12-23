Lagardère Travel Retail to operate 20 duty-free stores at Schiphol for 10 years

Schiphol is strengthening its successful partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail with the operation of more than 20 duty-free stores behind security control as of May 1, 2025.

This cooperation will take place in a joint venture in which Lagardère Travel Retail has 70% of the shares and Schiphol 30%. With this, Schiphol is taking a significant step in the renewal of the retail offer at the airport and improving the experience for passengers. The current contract with Schiphol Airport Retail (SAR) expires on April 30, 2025.

Earlier this year, Schiphol invited retail parties to compete for a 10-year strategic partnership for the categories of perfume and cosmetics, sunglasses, tobacco, liquor and chocolate. After an intensive selection process, Lagardère was chosen, and Schiphol and Lagardère were able to seal their cooperation agreement.

Retail redevelopment

Schiphol has plans to fully redevelop its duty-free shopping offer behind airport security. Arthur Reijnhart, executive director of Schiphol Commercial, said, “The expansion of the cooperation with Lagardère Travel Retail is a very important moment for Schiphol in the implementation of our new retail strategy. With our intensive investment program over the next few years, we aim to restore Schiphol’s magic and iconic status as a leading airport. With Lagardère Travel Retail, we have found a partner with whom we will transform our duty-free stores into beautiful locations with a modern assortment, appealing prices and attractive appearance. The goal is to exceed the expectations of our passengers, and we are convinced that together with Lagardère Travel Retail we can achieve this.”

Dag Rasmussen, chairman and CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail, added, “This partnership will solidify Lagardère Travel Retail’s position as a major duty free operator in the European market. We are very pleased to have been selected by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and looking forward to strengthening our long-term relationship. Together, we will aim to transform and elevate the retail experience.”

New opportunities

Lucio Rossetto, chief operating officer Europe of Lagardère Travel Retail, said, “Our shared vision is to transform the duty-free experience into a world-leading standard, blending operational excellence with a uniquely Dutch sense of place. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for the travel retail industry.”

For more of the top insights into the future of Schiphol airport, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive case study “€6bn investment plan launched across Schiphol”, here.