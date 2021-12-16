InMotion opens new Gatwick location

InMotion, a technology retailer specializing in travel locations, has opened its first store at London Gatwick Airport, in the North Terminal departure lounge.

The new outlet from InMotion, a brand owned by WHSmith, will offer departing passengers products including tablets, digital action cameras and headphones, as well as a range of travel accessories, such as adaptors, portable chargers and cases. The store is set to be joined by a second, larger branch within the North Terminal, scheduled to open toward the end of January 2022.

Rachel Bulford, director of retail at Gatwick Airport, said, “We are delighted to welcome InMotion to Gatwick, providing departing passengers with a fantastic tech and gadget offering. As the airport continues to get busier, especially ahead of the festive season, it’s very exciting to be able to open another new store within our North Terminal, following the additions of restaurants Tortilla and Juniper and Co. in September.

Andrew Harrison, managing director of WHSmith Travel, added, “Technology is an increasingly essential part of our customers’ journeys and our InMotion stores have been designed to make it easy for people not only to experience the latest products, but also to get the help and advice they need to make the right choices. We can’t wait to get the first of four InMotion stores at Gatwick open and start welcoming customers.”