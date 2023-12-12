Jewel Changi Airport launches local retail hub

In partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) has unveiled a retail cluster designed as a hub for Singapore brands.

The hub is on Jewel Level 1, near facilities such as the early check-in lounge, Changi Lounge, baggage storage and tax refund stations. With a theme inspired by Jewel’s indoor greenery, the 370m2 retail cluster has landscaping and an open concept that lines up the brands next to one another.

Travelers and visitors can access exclusive Jewel offerings, local craftsmanship and Singapore’s heritage, souvenirs and merchandise, as well as F&B concepts from homegrown brands. Brands featured include six ‘Made with Passion’ brands – Anthology of Compendium Spirits, Irvins, Kele, Kim’s Duet, Kwong Cheong Thye and Ya Kun Kaya Toast – as well as I Love SG and Keong Saik Bakery.

The retail concept is intended to strengthen Jewel’s shopping street in Level 1 East, which is currently anchored by local brands. The cluster also adds to Jewel’s line-up of more than 120 Singapore brands. Almost half of Jewel’s 250 retail and F&B businesses are homegrown brands.

Three of the brands in the cluster offer dine-in concepts. Keong Saik Bakery’s menu includes traditional and modern pastries and food items, as well as new additions only available at Jewel. Ya Kun Kaya Toast will serve its toast sets and coffee. At Anthology of Compendium Spirits – the brand’s second outlet in Singapore – visitors can sample Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails, craft spirits and bar bites, and even bring home cocktails to go with the store’s travel gift sets. Exclusively at its Jewel outlet, nine brand-new signature cocktails will be offered.

Kim’s Duet will debut its flagship store where visitors can shop the brand’s full product range while learning about its roasting method. On offer will be exclusive sets of single-serve local steep coffee and tea for gifting. More gifting options are available at Kwong Cheong Thye, with its launch of Singapore’s very first barrel-aged soy sauces; Kele, with its confectionery products and travel-friendly boxes consisting of pineapple pastries; Irvins and its snacks, as well as local souvenirs from I Love SG.

For the months from July to October 2023, Jewel saw a year-on-year 30% increase in footfall, which is about 85% of the footfall during the same period in 2019. Tourists made up 30% of the total footfall; the top 10 foreign countries represented were Malaysia, China, the USA, India, the Netherlands, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong.

In an offer lasting until January 31, 2024, shoppers can redeem an exclusive ‘Discovering the Best of Singapore Brands’ premium with a minimum spend of S$60 (US$45) and a maximum of three same-day receipts at any store in the retail cluster, or S$45 (US$34) for Mastercard holders.

From December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, shoppers at Jewel can also access the Jewel Festive Hands-Free shopping service. For S$6 (US5) over a three-hour period, shoppers can deposit their bags (regardless of size or weight) at the Basement 1 facility (next to Toys R Us). They simply need to show a receipt with a minimum spend of S$50 (US37) upon collection of their bags.

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said, “Fostering the growth of local brands with unique value propositions is in line with Jewel’s vision of the ‘World Meets Singapore and Singapore Meets the World’. Since opening in 2019, Jewel has been a choice launch pad for many homegrown brands, and representation of homegrown brands has grown to about 50% of today’s total tenant mix. As international borders reopened, the presence of these brands was warmly welcomed by our overseas visitors. We are confident that Singaporean brands will continue to inject vibrancy into Jewel’s retail landscape for both local and foreign visitors. The opening of this new ‘Discovering the Best of Singapore Brands’ retail cluster is well timed, in anticipation of full travel recovery to pre-Covid levels in 2024. We express our gratitude to the eight new brands for choosing Jewel as their business home, contributing to the expansion of our local offerings and enhancing the overall retail and dining experiences for Jewel visitors.”

