SSP Group to run five outlets at Christchurch Airport for eight years

SSP Group has secured an eight-year deal to run five outlets at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand.

The brand line-up is to include a bespoke café, a bar and casual dining offer, two tailor-made concepts that will be designed to celebrate the essence of the Christchurch culinary scene and a ‘quick service restaurant’. Digital touchscreens and order-at-table options will ensure that ordering is efficient and convenient for customers.

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia-Pacific, said, “The Asia-Pacific region offers a significant opportunity to build returns and drive growth, and this deal is a fantastic foundation for our operations in a truly exciting territory. We will be working in close collaboration with the airport to create sustainable offers that excite and delight our customers. Our global perspective coupled with our strong local expertise was also instrumental in winning this prestigious new contract, and we very much look forward to developing our operations here in Christchurch and beyond.”

Justin Watson, chief executive of Christchurch Airport, said, “The airport has enjoyed a busy summer, with the return of its international airlines plus a new direct service to America bringing increasing numbers of passengers to the city. This is an important part of the wider refresh of our food and beverage offering, to give us a suite of offerings to meet all our customer needs. It is important to have a range of great modern food and beverage options to reflect not only the broad international spectrum of our customers but also their tastes and preferences. We see SSP as a strong fit for us, backed by a proven track record of delivering wonderful offerings including in several large Australian airports.”

For more key food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.