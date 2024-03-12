Travelex launches seven stores at Zayed Airport

Travelex has launched seven stores and eight ATMs in Terminal A of Zayed International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

The four landside and three airside stores take the total number of Travelex stores in the UAE to 49. This marks the latest milestone in Travelex’s expansion across the UAE and wider Middle East, increasing its extensive distribution network in the region.

In recent months Travelex has launched new bureaus and on-the-move kiosks across airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as well as at the Mina Rashid sea port, in addition to investing in the refurbishment and expansion of existing stores at Sharjah Airport. Travelex has also launched new ATMs across the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal and Dubai International Airport and has grown both the wholesale banknotes and concessionaire businesses significantly in the region.

Batu Dolay, commercial director of Travelex Middle East and Turkey, said, “Zayed International Airport Terminal A sets a new benchmark for a modern, seamless airport experience, tying in perfectly with our mission to simplify our customers’ access to international money. We are therefore delighted to have launched seven new stores and eight ATMs across the new terminal, affording travelers flying to and from Abu Dhabi more convenience in their international money transactions than ever before.”

To find out more about Zayed Airport’s Terminal A retail strategy, read How The Design Solution curated the airport commercial planning and retail design at Zayed Airport’s Terminal A.