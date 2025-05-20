Glasgow Airport unveils £3.7m restaurant and retail update

Glasgow Airport has announced a £3.7m (US$4.9m) investment in catering and retail units. The investment by several retailers at the airport includes the introduction of two restaurants as well as upgrades to existing retail units, both airside and landside, and enhancements to the departure lounge.

New units

These improvements are intended to give passengers access to a wider choice of catering and retail stores. Work is already underway and will be carried out over the coming months.

Projects include: a new Sanford’s American Diner to replace the current Frankie & Benny’s restaurant; the launch of a new Italian cafe bar brand Primo Volo in the main departure lounge; enhancements to the current Bird and Signet bar and kitchen; the relocation of the Stack & Still pancake unit; and the opening of a new Accessorize store and Travelex unit.

Run by travel hub hospitality operator TRGC, the Sanford’s American Diner is a new addition to the airport and will offer milkshakes, pizza, chicken, waffles, burgers and more when the store opens in August 2025.

Primo Volo is a pasta and spritz bar, offering ciabatta sandwiches, pasta dishes and Italian cocktails. It is scheduled to open in July 2025.

Glasgow Airport’s terminal development program

The investment is part of a larger development program that includes a comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building. The program will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives. Not only is this expected to enhance the passenger experience, it is also ensure the airport is equipped to meet the growing and future demand from both customers and airline partners.

Tom Hack, group retail director at AGS Airports, said, “Our continued investment in Glasgow Airport’s retail and passenger experience reflects our commitment to providing an excellent journey for all travelers. We are excited to see these improvements take shape over the coming months, starting with the refurbishment of Boots.

“The upgrades, which include enhancements to both airside and landside retail units as well as the departure lounge, will ensure passengers have access to modern, high-quality facilities while passing through the airport.”

In related news, Glasgow Airport recently launched its first fully electric and zero-emission bus shuttle route between the city center and the airport. The service represents an investment of over £5m (US$6.6m) and consists of 11 new electric double-decker buses from First Bus. Click here to read the full story