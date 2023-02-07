Passenger Terminal Today
Retail

WHSmith to offer Holland & Barrett products at two London airports

Wellness retailer Holland & Barrett has partnered with WHSmith to offer a range of health, wellness and beauty products to customers traveling through London Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Holland & Barrett concessions will be added to WHSmith Travel stores in Heathrow Terminal 2 airside and Gatwick North Terminal airside. The company’s products will be on sale in dedicated Holland & Barrett branded spaces in the stores, where passengers will be able to purchase full-size products from the company’s beauty brands, including vegan ranges Pip & Pod and VitaSkin. The spaces will also offer Holland & Barrett’s 100% mineral sunscreen, rapid-release ginger root capsules and its sleep range. Other products available will include protein powders, gut health support supplements, collagen, energy support products and a range of natural remedies to help calm anxious travelers.

Lisa Tookey, commercial growth director at Holland & Barrett, said, “We’re always looking for new ways we can make wellness a way of life for even more people, and we’re delighted to be working with WHSmith to bring a selection of our range to travelers.  Our aim is to test and learn through this pilot to understand how we might offer Holland & Barrett’s range of wellness products in travel locations in the future.”

