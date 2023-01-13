PANYNJ officially opens $2.7bn Terminal A at Newark Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has officially welcomed the first flights to the US$2.7bn new Terminal A facility at Newark Liberty International Airport, representing the largest single investment in New Jersey in the agency’s history.

Terminal A, which replaces an outmoded terminal that first opened in 1973, features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, local artwork, digital technology and dining and retail options provided by nearly 60 regional, national and global brands, including six retailers from Newark, Elizabeth and Jersey City.

The terminal features approximately 92,900m2 of space and offers 33 gates to handle larger aircraft, as well as a modernized common-use check-in area, and security and baggage claim areas expected to efficiently handle an estimated 13.6 million passengers a year. In addition to the new terminal, the US$3.3bn Newark Liberty redevelopment program includes a US$400m integrated public parking garage with new centralized rental car facilities, and US$175m for south airfield paving.

Terminal A will be operated by Munich Airport International (MAI) subsidiary Munich Airport NJ.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said, “It is my honor to unveil to the world the largest single investment in New Jersey in the Port Authority’s history, as well as the most considerable infrastructure investment I have had the privilege of overseeing during my administration. Since day one, I have championed transformative upgrades to our pivotal transportation network, which connects New Jerseyans not just to our American and global neighbors but to the economic opportunities afforded by these crucial relationships and exchanges. Every visitor to Newark Liberty will enter a facility that is operationally efficient, visually appealing and – most importantly – quintessentially Jersey.”

Kevin O’Toole, PANYNJ chairman, said, “Newark Liberty’s new Terminal A will serve as a stunning showcase of the art, history and cuisine of the Garden State. This new terminal reflects the best of our region, and with monthly air passenger levels across the agency’s regional airports at record highs, the operational opening of this beautiful new terminal could not have come at a better time.”

Rick Cotton, PANYNJ executive director, added, “The first airport operations out of the world-class Terminal A mark a truly historic milestone for Newark Liberty. This is an important step forward in our vision to transform the airport into a state-of-the-art gateway to the world. We are committed to continuing to elevate the passenger experience by building modern, 21st-century facilities like this terminal, delivering superior amenities and a real New Jersey sense of place.”

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, said, “My team at Munich Airport NJ and I are very proud of the launch of this innovative, passenger-focused terminal. Terminal A is a genuine commitment to New Jersey and also represents a new, unique kind of airport experience. I look forward to passengers exploring the thoughtful sense of place presented through exceptional food and beverage offerings, artwork and immersive technology.”

The new terminal showcases the work of 29 local artists with unique art installations that offer a distinctive New Jersey sense of place. Complementing the comprehensive public art program is an immersive digital journey created by multimedia studio Moment Factory, which showcases the Garden State’s renowned landmarks, art and innovations through a series of permanent large-scale multimedia installations.

In this first phase, 21 gates will be utilized by Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines, with the remaining 12 gates scheduled to become operational later this year. Delta Air Lines will move its operations in the second phase.

Terminal A is expected to generate more than US$4.6bn in regional economic activity, create more than 2,500 jobs and provide more than US$1.9bn in wages. As of June 2022, the Terminal A program had awarded 94 subcontracts to minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) totaling more than US$686m, and US$213m in 92 subcontracts to New Jersey firms.