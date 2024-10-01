Amadeus and Avinor to provide roaming check-in and security at Norwegian airports

Norway’s state-owned airports will receive a digital upgrade under the terms of a new long-term partnership between Amadeus and operator Avinor.

The two parties will co-create passenger services that can be delivered from anywhere, using any device, rather than fixed service points like check-in desks. This initiative sees check-in agents at Avinor’s airports roam the departure hall to serve passengers of multiple airlines using an app on a tablet or mobile. The agents will be able to capture passport or biometric data and print bag tags or boarding passes from any kiosk throughout the terminal. With this capability, passengers would no longer need to queue and instead will be able to check in and drop their bags from any location within the terminal.

As part of this move, Norway’s 43 airports will upgrade their use of Amadeus’ Cloud Use Service (ACUS) across more than 800 service points as well as begin powering the group’s 250 self-service check-in kiosks with Amadeus software. Avinor’s airports also have the possibility to activate biometrics across the passenger experience including check-in, lounge access and boarding.

In addition to its Oslo hub, Avinor operates several small airports serving remote locations that have relatively little traffic during the off season. The companies envisage these smaller airports can be managed without the need for check-in desks or flight information display units, with Avinor able to operate them remotely using mobile devices like iPads connected to Amadeus’ cloud services.

