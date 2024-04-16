PTE DAY 1: Kusch+Co launches modular soft seating system.

Kusch+Co has launched its modular soft seating system Genaya by Brodbeck Koepp at Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt.

According to Kusch+Co, Genaya enables airports to create extremely versatile configurations, regardless of the size of the space. Genaya was created with a focus on simplicity – it is reduced to the essentials in terms of volume and the number of parts. This is intended to make it easy to combine, configure, disassemble and return to the value chain in whole or in parts.

The company designed the soft seating system to add a homey feeling for passengers, improve terminal acoustics and give airports the option to play with shapes and colors. At the same time, Genaya offers fire resistance, durability and high standards of hygiene. The system is designed to meet airport needs – professional, solid and easy to maintain.

Dominik Jamroga, executive business development manager at Kusch+Co, stated, “It’s great to be a part of Passenger Terminal Expo 2024! We are here because we have a lot to contribute to the world’s largest annual airport design exhibition. We hope to meet the airports who are really into transforming the passenger experience, because our innovative, new products can really be the answer to their needs. We are looking for airports that are greenfield or have expansion projects so we can inspire them about what terminals, VIP lounges, meeting and administration areas can look like. We are also interested in meeting customers who are considering changing their products during a renovation project to provide them with the highest quality of seats. We are highly motivated to meet project management, customer experience, terminal operations, investment and purchasing teams, C-level management and architects.”

To find out more about Kusch+Co’s products, visit Booth E80.

