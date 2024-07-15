300 ICTS workers to receive 12.8% wage increase at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports

British trade union Unite has confirmed that around 300 ICTS Central Search staff based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly accepted a 12.8% wage increase, ending a long-running pay dispute.

Terms of the ICTS wage deal

The deal delivers a basic pay rise of 5%. A one-off payment of £500 (US$650) and a £0.75 (US$0.91) per hour enhancement to the shift allowance – an uplift worth around 5.9% – are also included in the deal.

There will be access to double-time shift rates for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The overall pay package boost is estimated to be worth up to 12.8% for some workers at ICTS. In addition, ICTS will advertise a minimum of 15 full-time posts, which will initially be offered to existing part-time staff following negotiations with Unite.

The ICTS workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights. They also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services.

Negotiating a pay rise

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said, “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly backed an improved pay deal. Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland. The latest wage win sends a clear message that if you want to secure a boost to your jobs, pay and conditions, then join Unite.”

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, added, “Unite has successfully negotiated a significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. We are pleased that the company came to its senses and got back round the table to make an improved offer that was acceptable to our members. The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”

A spokesperson from AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, stated, “We are pleased both parties have been able to reach a positive outcome.”

In related news, AGS Airports recently confirmed that Ronald Leitch has been appointed as its chief operating officer (COO). Click here to read the full story.