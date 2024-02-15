European Commission announces €30m fund for the protection of public spaces

The European Commission has issued a call for proposals for the protection of public spaces under the Internal Security Fund (ISF), with a budget of €30m (US$32m).

The call for proposals states that public spaces in the EU, such as transportation hubs, have become the target of terrorist attacks. The fund will finance projects aiming to improve the security of public spaces, with a focus on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats; trafficking of firearms; use of explosives detection dogs; threats posed by non-cooperative drones; and the protection of places of worship.

The application deadline is April 4, 2024.

The ISF covers the period 2021-27, with a total budget of €1.93bn (US$2.12bn). It aims to achieve a high level of security in the EU, in particular by preventing and combating terrorism, radicalization, serious and organized crime and cybercrime, by assisting and protecting victims of crime, and by preparing for, protecting against and effectively managing security-related incidents, risks and crises.

Funded actions can include the purchase/procurement of systems and associated training, testing, improved interoperability and data quality.

