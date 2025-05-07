AirTera acquires security training specialist SSI

AirTera has acquired Safety and Security Instruction (SSi), a provider of airport-specific training content.

The combined platform will offer identity management training including credentialing, biometric verification, and access control; real-time compliance and security oversight to include Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-aligned workflows, criminal history records checks/security threat assessment tracking and audit readiness; and safety and security management analytics and incident reporting.

These combined services will be offered via a single interface. AirTera already provides compliance services to TSA and the United States Department of Transportation.

