Belfast Airport completes first phase of £100m redevelopment

Northern Ireland’s Belfast International Airport, part of the Vinci Airports network, has inaugurated Phase 1 of its £100m (US$130m) five-year investment program with a terminal extension.

Phase 1 facilities

The first investment phase, which is now complete, features the 1,600m2 Duty Free store, which combines duty free, food and beverage (F&B) and travel essentials under one roof. In this area, passengers will have access to global brands as well as local ones. The new security hall has been purpose-built to be a wide-open space ready for passenger demand growth. It also features security equipment that will ensure passengers no longer have to move liquids or electronics from their hand luggage.

Growing expectations

The airport employs more than 4,000 people across the site. With further investment committed over the next three years, it is reportedly Northern Ireland’s busiest airport and is expected to have another record year.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of concessions at Vinci and president of Vinci Airports, said, “This first delivery of Vinci Airports’ investment program to modernize Belfast International Airport improves the passenger experience with state-of-the-art security features and a high-quality retail offer. As the airport plays a pivotal role for aviation, tourism and the local economy, Vinci Airports is committed to boosting connectivity and sustainable growth for Northern Ireland.”

