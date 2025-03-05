Birmingham Airport adds checkpoint capacity with new screening lanes

Birmingham Airport has opened two new passenger screening lanes following a £5m (US6.5m) investment. These lanes are in addition to the £60m (US$77m) security screening hall which opened last year.

The new lanes, located in Zone A, are equipped with new screening systems for carry-on baggage. Altogether, the airport will have the capacity to screen up to 3,600 passengers per hour in peak times, which it hopes will help to avoid the bottlenecks experienced in 2024, the airport’s busiest year ever.

The two additional lanes will be opened on an agile basis, during peak times. Security officers will be deployed to the additional lanes as and when passenger demand dictates this.

The UK has reintroduced 100ml liquid restrictions but Birmingham Airport says it is in close dialog with the UK government with the hope that restrictions will be lifted ahead of the summer getaway. This could mean that passengers can travel with up to 2l of liquids in their bag. Secondary search of some items will still be required.