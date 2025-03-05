Orlando International details eVTOL vertiport development plans

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has begun planning for the development of a vertiport by 2028 for future electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The right location

The aviation authority has identified an undeveloped parcel of land in the East Airfield region, on the northeast side of the airport, as a potential location for the initial AAM facilities. Consideration is also given to an area of land on the south side of the airport near the train station.

As part of the process, MCO will ensure the vertiport is designed for all AAM aircraft being certified for commercial operations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). For example, in November 2024, Orlando International Airport hosted a two-day tabletop exercise sponsored by the FAA, which focused on various topics such as operating rules, aircraft certification and more.

Seeking partners

In the past, GOAA has collaborated with local, state and federal partners on advanced air mobility (AAM) to include integrating eVTOL aircraft into operations at MCO.

The plans for a vertiport were featured as a procurement item on the agenda last month at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) board meeting, which stated the intention to publish an invitation to negotiate (ITN), to identify potential partners capable of developing and operating a vertiport at MCO. The aviation authority will undertake a two-phased procurement of a vertiport developer and operator for potential sites at MCO. The ITN is expected to be published this month.

“Developing a vertiport at Orlando International Airport is a key step in advancing our mission to be the global leader in the evolution of mobility,” said Kevin J Thibault, CEO of GOAA. “This project directly supports our vision to drive innovation and position Central Florida and the state at the forefront of advanced air mobility.”

