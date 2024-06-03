Bristol Airport invests in security scanners to meet new regulations

Bristol Airport has invested £11.5m (US$14.6m) in next-generation security scanners, enabling all customers traveling through security to keep mobile phones, laptops and liquids in their hand luggage.

All passengers flying from Bristol Airport from June 14 will benefit from the new enhanced technology and processes. Passengers will no longer have to restrict toiletries and liquids to 100ml bottles and will be able to leave laptops, tablets and mobile phones in their hand luggage as they pass through security screening. Due to outstanding regulatory approval, which is beyond Bristol Airport’s control, only liquids up to 330ml can be carried.

The airport notes that as part of the new screening procedures, pocket contents should be put into carry-on bags and metal water bottles will need to be emptied.

In addition, the airport has announced that it is upgrading the Fast Track security channels. Bookings will be unaffected, and the Fast Track Security priority service will operate through a dedicated lane in the Central Search area from June 14 until the end of July.

