Bristol Airport targets 73% carbon emissions reduction across its operations by 2027

Bristol Airport has published its Sustainability Strategy, with a new interim target to cut carbon emissions across its operations by 73% by 2027.

The airport worked with the responsible business charity Business in the Community to create the strategy, engaging with and consulting over 2,000 people to create the strategy, including local residents, staff, the business community and industry experts.

Climate action was the number one issue for both those working at Bristol Airport and external stakeholders. The airport’s impact on the local economy and jobs, improvements to biodiversity and air quality, and noise and traffic were raised as important issues, too.

Responding to this, the strategy sets four goals for Bristol Airport: be net zero across its operations by 2030; collaborate with partners to accelerate the delivery of zero-emission flight; protect and enhance the local environment; and support the communities and enable the region to thrive.

The Sustainability Strategy brings together existing and new targets on cutting emissions from Bristol Airport’s operations and details how the airport is working with partners to accelerate the development of zero-emission flight, improvements to the local environment, and how it will support the region’s economy.

The strategy sets an interim target aiming for a 73% cut in emissions across Bristol Airport’s operations by 2027, compared to 2019 emissions. This will demonstrate real progress is being made against the airport’s existing target of achieving net zero operations by 2030.

Clare Hennessey, director of planning and sustainability at Bristol Airport, said, “A sustainable business is one that is both environmentally and socially conscious. Our Sustainability Strategy responds to priorities raised by our stakeholders, setting clear goals and targets for the next five years, establishing a transparent benchmark against which we will report our progress.”

