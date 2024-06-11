Bristol Airport seeks security services provider

Bristol Airport is inviting expressions of interest from potential partners to take part in a two-stage tendering process for the provision of its security services at the airport.

Security services at the airport includes but is not limited to the staffed security of its passenger and staff screening areas.

Suppliers are able to express an interest and submit a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) through an e-tendering system by June 24, 2024. PQQs will be shortlisted in July with tender invitations issued during the week commencing July 22. The tender deadline is August 30.

Contract awards are expected to be made by the end of the calendar year with contract commencement due in April 2025. The term of the contract will be three years with the option to extend for up to a period of five years.

Graeme Gamble, chief operating officer at Bristol Airport, said that the preferred partners are likely to have previous airport and airline security expertise and knowledge.

In related news, Bristol Airport recently invested £11.5m (US$14.6m) in next-generation security scanners, enabling all customers traveling through security to keep mobile phones, laptops and liquids in their hand luggage. Click here to read the full story.