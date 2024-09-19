Edmonton International launches phase two of commercial drone project

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada has begun phase two of its commercial drone project, with the launch of its Canary drone route from Edmonton International Airport to Montana First Nation’s Akamihk Medical Clinic in the City of Leduc.

Commercial drones at Edmonton Airport

The Canary will fly 10.15km from YEG to the Akamihk Medical Clinic along rail lines. Through a partnership with Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) (with the assistance of its sales agent, Air Canada), Apple Express, Braden Burry Expediting, Montana First Nation, the City of Leduc and Leduc County, YEG’s newest commercial drone will be able to transport first- and final-mile time-sensitive products more effectively.

The goal of expanding the route and partners means YEG will continue to move forward toward bringing drones closer to a sustainable commercialized mode of transportation. The goal is to deliver final-mile packages for e-commerce businesses, removing vehicles from the road, reducing congestion and helping to control air pollution and emissions.

In December 2021, YEG became Canada’s first airport to integrate drone logistics into its operations, and in May 2022 began regularly scheduled commercial drone delivery operations in controlled airspace. Since then, DDC’s drone has serviced more than 3,000 commercial drone flights over a distance of more than 8,400km from YEG to a DroneSpot in Leduc County. This new phase will expand that route to the City of Leduc, growing the drone flight path and increasing sustainable first- and final-mile delivery of time-critical products. According to the partners, this will be the first drone program in Canada to safely intersect with the runway glide path.

Myron Keehn, president and CEO at YEG, said, “As we continue to build demand for drone delivery, we are focused on advancing sustainable mobility solutions to first- and final-mile delivery across the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Part of our net zero commitment is creating opportunities for sustainable transportation and aviation, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to accelerate the adoption of drone delivery to and from Edmonton International Airport and across the region.”

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace, which recently merged with Drone Delivery Canada, commented, “We are deeply honoured to contribute to the next phase of this pioneering initiative. This landmark achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to safety and our extensive experience in the field. We take immense pride in collaborating with our partners as we continue to explore and expand the horizons of drone cargo delivery.”

George Addai, general manager of Montana First Nation (MFN) Management, said, “MFN Management is delighted to be part of this initiative, and we are hoping to expand our business in this space. We also believe that the findings of this project will open opportunities in using drones for low-carbon and sustainable options for goods and services delivery to remote First Nations and other rural communities in Alberta and the rest of the country.”

Nasser Syed, CEO, Apple Express Courier, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with our Edmonton partners as we explore novel approaches to meet the growing demands of our healthcare and technology customers. Cutting-edge last-mile delivery solutions are essential in exceeding client expectations today and in the evolving future.”

Heather Stewart, president of Braden Burry Expediting (BBE), added, “BBE is proud to be a part of this program and with our northern roots, the last mile is very important to us and our customers. This project opens up the opportunity for drone delivery to become a reality at project sites and communities where activity is located in and around the airstrip.”

Edmonton Airport first agreed to expand its drone delivery services in January 2024. Click here to read the full story.