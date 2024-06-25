Cayman Islands airports install passenger screening technology

Cayman Islands Customs & Border Control (CBC) has installed new passenger scanners at Owen Roberts and Charles Kirkconnell international airports. CBC says the scanners will be used to clamp down on the smuggling of drugs and other contraband and offer an additional layer of security at the airports.

Manufactured in the Netherlands by OD Security, the Soter RS full-body scanners are also designed to detect weapons. They feature a biometric-access controlled operator console and a secure database with multiple report functions. Ingested and camouflaged items can be detected. Various options are available including a built-in dosimeter and ID camera.

