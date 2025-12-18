Nuctech to present the next generation of hold baggage screening at PTE World.

As the aviation industry demands increasingly sophisticated security solutions, Nuctech is leading the way with robust and futureproof CT-based screening capabilities. The company says its cutting-edge technology is engineered to provide an unparalleled level of threat detection accuracy and operational efficiency, ensuring passenger safety and streamlined baggage handling.

Nuctech says it is committed to enhancing aviation security through its advanced computed tomography (CT) systems, which meet ECAC EDS Standard 3.2 and higher-level regulatory requirements, thus demonstrating the company’s solid technical foundation and sustained commitment to innovation in explosive detection systems.

Built on proven system architecture and intelligent algorithms, Nuctech’s EDS solutions deliver exceptional detection performance and seamless integration into airport systems. With continuous R&D investment and extensive global deployment experience, the company empowers airports and security operators to achieve higher levels of safety, efficiency and compliance – today and in the future.

You can find Nuctech on Booth B282 at PTE World, which takes place March 17-19, 2026, at Excel London.

In related news, Vancouver expands CATSA Plus CT technology rollout