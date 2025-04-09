US CBP implements new baggage screening process

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the implementation of a new baggage screening process. The International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) initiative enables passengers arriving in the USA from foreign airports to continue to their connecting flights without the need to re-check their bags, unless specifically referred by CBP for further inspection.

CBP personnel can now view the same checked baggage x-ray images captured at the foreign international airport and review them remotely before the aircraft lands. This proactive approach enables CBP to assess potential security risks more effectively and expedites the processing of arriving flights. The IRBS initiative does not change the current Transportation Security Administration screening requirements or process for checked baggage.

CBP said on April 8 that it is currently testing and working alongside American Airlines for its daily flight from Sydney International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport and expects to be operational beginning April 9, 2025. The initiative will expand to other routes and airlines in the future.

The IRBS initiative is part of CBP’s Airport Modernization plan.

