Daifuku announces checkpoint screening contract for Denver

Daifuku Airport Technologies has been awarded a contract to install an additional 17 full-size Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) lanes at Denver International Airport’s new East Security Checkpoint. This project mirrors the West Security Checkpoint, which opened recently.

The screening lane design from Daifuku’s Scarabee Aviation Group features automation that adds capacity to airport security screening operations. Lanes will include Smiths Detection’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX checkpoint CT x-ray scanner, which produces high-resolution 3D images for screening airport passengers’ carry-on baggage and belongings, and allows electronics to remain in bags to reduce passenger divestment requirements.

Screening lanes will be manufactured and assembled at Daifuku Airport America’s US facilities. Completion of this project is expected to be early 2025.

In related news, Denver International Airport (DEN) recently revealed it is to receive a US$26.6m grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fund a portion of the baggage handling system (BHS) modernization project, which is designed to increase capacity and improve energy efficiency. Click here to read the full story.