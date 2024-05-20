Fiumicino Airport opens check-in and baggage delivery service in center of Rome

ADR has launched Airport in the City, a check-in and baggage delivery service at Termini Station in Rome, Italy.

Termini Station

The Airport in the City counter is inside the shopping area of Termini Station, near Via Giovanni Giolitti 16 and close to the Mercato Centrale and platform 24, which is the departure point of the Leonardo Express – the non-stop service connecting the station to Fiumicino Airport in just 32 minutes.

At Termini Station, passengers can check in for their flights and drop off their checked luggage free of charge, then collect it directly at their destinations. Travelers can check in and drop off their checked luggage at least three and a half hours before their flight’s departure time, every day from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 4pm, then collect it directly at their final destination airports.

Check-in and baggage delivery trial

The technical partner of the initiative is off-airport check-in company OACIS. For the initial trial period, Airport in the City is only available to passengers traveling with ITA Airways on flights departing on the same day from Leonardo da Vinci Airport to any destination (except the US and Israel). The service is intended to enable passengers to enjoy the last few hours of their time in Rome free of their checked baggage and without having to pay for temporary storage. It will be extended to other airlines in the future.

Passenger experience

Alongside this, ADR has also announced the Flyandvisitrome.com portal for stopovers in the capital city. This flight booking platform has been designed to help travelers find and buy the best tickets, with the option of integrating a stopover in Rome to enjoy the Italian capital. The booking service is powered by a cross-route search tool of over 650 airlines and provided by software company TripStack.

Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, commented, “Our goal with Airport in the City is to bring the services of Fiumicino Airport to the heart of Rome, a great novelty in Italy and in Europe with which we seek to improve the travel experience of the thousands of passengers who pass every day through Leonardo da Vinci, the first gateway to our country. This initiative is the result of the strong push for innovation, a central tenet of our strategy to increase the scope of services we offer our passengers, as is the launch of the FlyandvisitRome.com platform, which aims to further promote the opportunity to visit our country – and, above all, the capital – on an international level. In this sense, inaugurating an outpost at Termini Station, with the invaluable support of ITA Airways and OACIS, strengthens our presence in the city to play an increasingly leading role, in full synergy with the institutions and in anticipation of the important appointments of global relevance that await us, above all the Jubilee 2025.”

Airport sustainability

With this service, ADR continues its pursuit of environmental sustainability: the vans transferring baggage from Termini to Fiumicino are fueled by sustainable fuel produced 100% from renewable raw materials.

“It is with great satisfaction that today we join Aeroporti di Roma in celebrating the inauguration of Airport in the City, a service that makes the travel experience even livelier and more comfortable,” said Antonino Turicchi, chairman of ITA Airways. “This project reflects the close collaboration between ITA Airways and Aeroporti di Roma, stressing the common commitment to innovation and sustainability in the transport sector. With Aeroporti di Roma, we share the vision of an intermodal future, where aircraft integrate with other means of transport to offer efficient and convenient travel solutions. We look forward to new challenges and opportunities with enthusiasm and we are ready to continue this fruitful collaboration for the benefit of our passengers and the entire country system.”

“ADR’s Airport in the City project is fully in line with the process of innovation and interconnection of air transport that ENAC [Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile] has been pursuing for some time,” remarked Pierluigi Di Palma, president of ENAC. “The Fiumicino hub, the first gateway to Italy and repeatedly awarded as the best airport in Europe, develops integration with Termini Station, the first national railway hub, by strengthening air-air intermodality. Once more, with the Termini Fiumicino off-airport check-in, the Italian airline industry proves itself to be innovative, sustainable and, above all, attentive to the rights of passengers by offering top-quality services, which today represent the most important element in consumers’ choices.”

