Delhi first to implement India’s fast-track trusted traveler program

Delhi Airport has introduced the Indian government’s new Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) for Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

FTI-TTP is designed to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster, easier and more secure travel experience. Similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Trusted Traveller Programme enables pre-approved, low-risk travelers to benefit from expedited immigration and security clearance upon arrival.

To join India’s program, eligible individuals must apply online. The registration process for FTI-TTP may take up to one month and applicants must ensure their passports have at least six months of validity at the time of application. The application process requires applicants to submit their biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information.

Delhi Airport‘s Terminal 3 is now equipped with eight electronic gates – four for arrivals and four for departures – to facilitate the FTI-TTP. The number of counters may increase based on demand.

In related news, facial recognition systems were recently installed at Delhi Airport as part of the expansion of Terminal 1. Click here to read the full story.