DHS terminates Quiet Skies watchlist program.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that it is ending the Quiet Skies program, which was designed as a counter-terror program but which the DHS now says ”was used to target political opponents and benefit political allies”.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will continue to perform vetting functions regarding commercial aviation security threats. These actions will be boosted by the implementation of Real ID, which came into force on May 7.

A DHS press release states that the Department and and TSA “have uncovered documents, correspondence and timelines that clearly highlight the inconsistent application of Quiet Skies and watchlisting programs”.

