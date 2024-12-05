DIAL introduces new security process for passengers of delayed or canceled flights

The Indian government has relaxed security protocols at airports and now permits passengers of flights delayed by over three hours or canceled due to weather or technical issues to disembark and return to a dedicated area in the terminal. The new protocol applies to both domestic and international passengers.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited, which operates and manages Delhi Airport, is introducing special enclosures at all three terminals for processing these passengers. The are intended to facilitate security screening, enabling passengers to then re-enter the terminal’s Security Hold Area (SHA). Ranging from 250m2 to 450m2, these enclosures will be able to hold between 55 and 120 passengers at a time. DIAL is working to provide essential amenities like toilets and vending machines within the enclosures, where feasible.

This new arrangement would save passengers from having to undergo the usual security check process as is currently required, where after disembarking, passengers are taken to arrivals and processed through the domestic or international transfer areas before being brought back to the SHA.

The move is expected to reduce the time taken for de-boarding and boarding from approximately two and a half hours to just a few minutes.