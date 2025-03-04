EU-funded project launched to address quantum threats to machine-readable passports

A new European initiative, the PQC4eMRTD (Post-Quantum Cryptography for electronic Machine-Readable Travel Documents) project, has officially begun. Funded by the European Union under the Digital Europe Programme, the two-year project aims to address the security challenges posed by the rise of quantum computing, focusing on the standardization and promotion of quantum-resistant (QR) cryptographic protocols for electronic machine-readable travel documents (eMRTDs).

Quantum computing is advancing rapidly with substantial investments from both public and private sectors. As with many other emerging technologies, these advancements can also pose security challenges such as, in this case, a threat to classical cryptography, making it essential to develop standards and infrastructures to mitigate the risks.

Represented by Eurosmart, the European digital security industry emphasizes the urgent need to transition to QR infrastructures, particularly for eMRTDs such as electronic passports, which are vulnerable to quantum threats. The PQC4eMRTD project aims to support this transition by advocating for the development and promotion of standardization in QR cryptographic protocols.

The project is coordinated by Infineon Technologies from Germany and includes partners Thales and CryptoNext Security from France, the Barcelona Supercomputing Center from Spain, and the Institute for Comparative Law at the Faculty of Law in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The PQC4eMRTD project will focus on pushing existing PQC research results toward international standardization working groups to facilitate the adoption of QR protocols.

Additionally, the PQC4eMRTD project will promote cooperation across different sectors transitioning to PQC by addressing common challenges and fostering synergies. It aims to provide a detailed blueprint for Europe’s transition to PQC, serving as a model for other regions. By actively engaging and supporting the broader European PQC community through knowledge sharing and collaborative initiatives, the project ensures that all stakeholders can benefit from the latest research and developments.

Stakeholders, including industry experts, policymakers and academic researchers, are invited to join the project as the consortium works toward securing the future of electronic travel documents and digital identities against emerging quantum threats.