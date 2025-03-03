Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism partners with Amadeus to prototype travel technology

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amadeus to facilitate a city-wide ecosystem for the rapid prototyping of travel technology solutions and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Integrating new technologies

DET and Amadeus currently cooperate across multiple areas including strategic travel data and analytics, programmatic travel advertising and B2B travel marketing, and the MoU establishes a framework for expanding this collaboration. It also paves the way for Amadeus to set up a Centre of Excellence in Dubai to promote initiatives in key areas such as enhancement of the traveller journey experience, with a focus on leveraging biometrics, airport experience optimization, access management, touchless payments and air capacity development. Furthermore, it will support local and global startups and enhance travel intelligence reporting for hospitality and destinations.

Building on their collaborative relationship, the two entities plan to focus on advancing travel technology, enhancing visitor experiences and strengthening Dubai’s tourism ecosystem, creating a platform to build on the record 18.72 million international overnight visitors that came to the city in 2024.

Driving Dubai forward

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), commented, “This partnership with Amadeus marks a transformative step in our journey to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a multifaceted innovation hub and reflects our shared commitment to driving digital transformation across the travel ecosystem. It is also a testament to the continuous support extended by our visionary leadership to pursue unique initiatives that will advance our Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 goals, and the city’s ability to provide a platform for the rapid prototyping of new technologies.

“Dubai’s business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure and strategic location make it the ideal destination for the development of cutting-edge travel solutions, further increasing its attractiveness as a business and tourism hub among multinational corporations and investors. By integrating Amadeus’s expertise with Dubai’s robust tourism framework, we will also create new opportunities for businesses and startups in Dubai, driving economic diversification and sustainable growth.”

Maher Koubaa, travel unit executive vice president and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EME) managing director of Amadeus, added, “We are very excited to be working with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and, as a strategic ally, support its mission to create a prosperous future for Dubai in line with its D33 Agenda. Amadeus’s cutting-edge technology will enable the city to offer more personalized experiences, integrating innovative solutions that contribute to its growth and set new benchmarks for excellence. This collaboration underscores our shared vision and commitment to fostering a prosperous future for Dubai and beyond.”

