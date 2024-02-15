American Express opens its largest Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson

American Express has opened a 7,924m2 Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia – the largest in the company’s Centurion Lounge network.

The new lounge is located in Concourse E near gate E11. It features a locally inspired menu from Atlanta-based Chef Deborah VanTrece, numerous seating options for guests to relax or work before their flight, outdoor terraces with views of the airfield, and The Reserve by American Express, a bespoke whiskey bar serving signature cocktails designed by Jim Meehan, Centurion Mixologist, along with a selection of American whiskeys.

“The new Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will serve travelers in one of the airports our card members visit most,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. “It features amenities we know travelers enjoy, like outdoor terraces, and plenty of space to relax, along with local touches infused throughout the menus and design, that guests will remember long after their trip.”

The design is inspired by Atlanta’s reputation as ‘the city in the forest’ and its abundance of trees as well as American Express card members’ interest in wellness. The main seating area features a 50-year-old olive tree and a 1,173m2 custom light sculpture that represents a forest canopy, creating a relaxing space to unwind before flights. Additionally, visitors can access multiple outdoor terraces, a first for the Centurion Lounge network. These landscaped seating areas are equipped with heaters and fans for use year-round.

The lounge showcases commissioned artwork from local artists including a new, textural interpretation of the American Express watchdog by Lucha Rodríguez and a large-scale multimedia piece by Michi Meko that draws inspiration from Georgia’s landscape. Additionally, an 18m mural of abstracted leaf-like shapes, painted by Evan Blackwell Helgeson, stretches from the interior dining area to the exterior terrace.

Chef Deborah VanTrece, owner of local Atlanta restaurants Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Oreatha’s At The Point and La Panarda, all of which can be booked on Resy, will bring her take on modern soul food to the lounge. Using flavors and techniques she discovered traveling the world as a former flight attendant, as well as her own family food traditions and fresh, local ingredients, the custom menu includes black-eyed pea biryani, za’atar grilled chicken thighs with green tomato chimichurri, and twisted soul salad with strawberry peppercorn vinaigrette. Additionally, there will be a dedicated food and beverage station with gluten-free and vegan options, including protein bites, salads, smoothies and immunity-booster juice shots.

“Atlanta has become such an interesting melting pot of cultures and cuisines. I’m thrilled to partner with American Express to bring food that celebrates these traditions, along with the best southern ingredients, to the Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” said VanTrece. “Travel has inspired my approach as a chef and I feel blessed that, through this collaboration, I’ll be able to share my creative vision for food and hospitality with travelers from around the world.”

Celebrating the history of American whiskey, The Reserve by American Express is the first dedicated whiskey bar in a Centurion Lounge. The cocktail menu features five specialty whiskey cocktails, including ‘Drink a Peach’ with peach-flavored whiskey and bitters and ‘Mayme, Tailored’, highlighting an American whiskey with ginger beer. Guests can also choose from over 20 classic and new American whiskeys. The bar offers a modern take on a classic whiskey bar with dark finishes and caramel leather seating and connects to an outdoor lounge area. The lounge also features a fully stocked main bar with 10 wines hand-selected by sommelier and Centurion Lounge wine director Anthony Giglio, a local cocktail menu including spirit-free options and Centurion Lounge signature drinks.

Guests will find signature Centurion Lounge amenities, including dedicated workstations and phone booths, premium restrooms and shower suites, several seating areas and access to complimentary high-speed wi-fi.

