Flock Safety launches drone system for critical infrastructure security

Flock Safety has launched the Flock Aerodome Drone as Automated Security (DAS) solution, which provides aerial visibility and broader coverage across critical infrastructure.

Built on Flock’s Drone as First Responder technology, currently in use by law enforcement, the Flock Aerodome DAS system is suitable for airports or other buildings with large physical footprints. In response to a camera or audio alert, an operator can click one button to dispatch the drone. From there, it autonomously flies to the incident location, providing live HD and thermal video for real-time verification and response.

Each Flock Aerodrome DAS dock can cover up to a roughly 3.5-mile radius (approximately 38 square miles) with flight times of up to 45 minutes. The system integrates into business’s existing common alarm panels, video management systems (VMS) and access control systems, as well as Flock’s broader platform via FlockOS.

