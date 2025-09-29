Hamad and Shenzhen Bao’an international airports sign sister agreement to boost connectivity between Qatar and China.

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has signed a sister airport agreement with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), expanding cargo and passenger activity between the Middle East and China.

The MoU between MATAR (the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation) and Shenzhen Capital Group (the operator of Shenzhen Bao’an) was signed at Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong. The aim is to strengthen collaboration in key areas including exchanging market insights, coordinated route planning and technology adoption.

Hamad Al Khater, chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport, said, “By linking Doha and Shenzhen, with shared values in technology and service excellence, we are creating smarter, more sustainable journeys for future travelers while advancing stronger economic and cultural ties between our nations.”

Chen Fanhua, deputy general manager of Shenzhen Airport Group, said, “Hamad International Airport is a leading hub in the Middle East, and partnering with it represents a meaningful step in Shenzhen Airport’s journey toward internationalization.

“As one of the gateways of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Airport is committed to expanding its global network and enhancing its hub functions.

“Through this partnership, we will work hand in hand with Hamad International Airport to provide passengers with more seamless and convenient travel experiences, open new opportunities for trade and tourism, and deliver sustainable value to passengers, airline partners and the broader economies of both regions.”

Hamad International Airport connects to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Chengdu and Hong Kong. These cities are connected to more than 120 global destinations through Doha. From January to August this year, Qatar’s airport reportedly served over 1.1 million passengers from these Chinese cities.

China Southern Airlines says it will extend its code to flights between Doha and the four major Chinese cities of Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Shanghai, subject to Chinese government approvals.

This latest agreement between Hamad International Airport and Shenzhen Bao’an builds on the recent sister airport MoU with Beijing Daxing International Airport, strengthening Qatar’s aviation links with China.

