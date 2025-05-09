Glasgow Airport unveils £5m electric bus fleet.

As part of a five-year contract extension with First Bus, Glasgow Airport in Scotland has launched its first fully electric and zero-emission bus shuttle route between the city center and the airport. The service represents an investment of over £5m (US$6.6m) and consists of 11 new electric double-decker buses from First Bus.

Decarbonizing the passenger experience

The creation of this ‘Electric Avenue’ between the airport and the city center is part of the airport’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to the city’s 2030 net zero target. The new fully electric Glasgow Airport Express offers a premium 24-hour service, taking travelers from downtown to the airport in 15 minutes. The buses also feature onboard charging facilities and storage racks to make journeys to and from the airport more comfortable.

Ruth Cousin, surface access and ancillaries director at AGS Airports, the company that owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, welcomed the new fleet: “These new state-of-the-art electric vehicles will be a great upgrade to First Buses’ fleet servicing Glasgow Airport. The vehicles will play an important role in supporting our continued commitment to create more sustainable travel options for our passengers and the buses will play a significant role in further reducing carbon emissions locally at the airport.”

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director at First Bus, added, “We’re thrilled to launch Glasgow’s first fully electric bus route from the city centre to the airport and what better way than with one of the city’s biggest characters, [Scottish comedian] Grado. The five-year contract extension to operate the Glasgow Airport Express signifies a major step in our commitment to sustainable transport and reducing our carbon footprint in Glasgow and beyond. We are excited to offer both locals and tourists the opportunity to experience firsthand how dedicated our city is to embracing greener, eco-friendly solutions.”

Reaching the public

To help broadcast the announcement, the airport asked Grado to reprise his famous impression of Scottish footballer turned pundit Ally McCoist. In the airport’s video promoting the new EV service, the comedy star, in “McCoist mode”, gives a nod to the original clip by recognizing electric music on board the Airport Express and playing the electric air guitar, just as McCoist originally did in a viral video from a year ago of him getting excited when rock legends AC/DC were played over the PA at a football (soccer) match.

Holidaymakers jetting off from the airport during launch on May 1 also had the chance to win travel vouchers, Glasgow Airport Express tickets and goody bags, which were handed out by Grado.

Grado commented, “When I heard about the idea, I just thought it was a brilliant way to let folk know about this great new addition to Glasgow’s public transport network. You’re always buzzing when you’re going off on your holidays and it’s even better now knowing you can get to the airport in a way that’s helping the environment. It’s a win-win for everyone. Absolutely Shuperb!”

In related news, Glasgow Airport has launched a digital assistant, powered by Hello Lamp Post, to improve the travel experience for passengers. Click here to read the full story.