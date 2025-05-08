DFW Airport and American Airlines expand Terminal F plans and increase investment to US$4bn

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines have expanded the scope of the airport’s new Terminal F, increasing the investment to approximately US$4bn and extending the use and lease agreement to 2043. The partners will double the number of gates, add facilities to grow international operations, expand customer amenities, create a single building for passenger check-in, and more.

Use and lease agreement

In 2023, DFW and American Airlines reached a new 10-year use and lease agreement with pre-approved capital investments, including the construction of Terminal F as a 15-gate facility, which passengers would access from Terminal E via the airport’s Skylink system. Future plans included the addition of dedicated areas for ticketing, check-in, security screening, baggage claim and parking facilities.

The Terminal F expansion program will now include all the previously planned phases ahead of schedule. This consequential investment will expand the scope of Terminal F to deliver additional capacity for widebody aircraft and international flight processing and includes additional spaces for amenities, more shops and restaurants and public art.

In addition to a new centralized Skylink Station, the new Terminal F will also provide a walking connection with Terminal D, creating even more access across DFW’s terminals. Plus, the new parking garage is set to be one of the airport’s largest, with a design that includes built-in curbside circulation to maintain quick access to check-in and security.

The original first phase of Terminal F is well underway and still scheduled to be operational in 2027, with the new phases planned to come online in additional phases. American plans to occupy all 31 gates of the new terminal and enhance the travel experience for connecting passengers, which makes up about 60% of DFW’s passenger traffic.

“DFW is growing fast, and we are committed to sharing this economic opportunity with businesses in our community as we move forward,” said DeMetris Sampson, chair of the DFW board of directors. “DFW has become the economic engine of our region, and we know that this investment will ensure the long-term sustainability of the airport.”

“DFW is American’s largest and most critical hub, and with this expanded plan for Terminal F, DFW has a clear path to become the largest airline hub in the world,” said Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines. “Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and we’re excited that American and North Texas will continue to grow together. Terminal F will elevate our customer experience in a big way, providing customers with a fantastic new facility and state-of-the-art amenities. We thank Mayor Johnson, Mayor Parker, the rest of the DFW Airport board, and Sean [Donohue, DFW CEO] and the DFW team for their partnership. We’re excited for the future at DFW and all the growth that’s to come in North Texas.”

“In the last decade, DFW has grown its passenger traffic by 50% and exceeded the wildest expectations of our founders to become the third-busiest airport in the world,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW. “Thanks to our close partnership with Robert Isom, American Airlines remains a competitive advantage that continues to show the strength of the airport as a global hub that is supporting the massive economic growth of the Dallas Fort Worth region. Moving forward with Terminal F in this way ensures that DFW and American maintain that momentum.”

DFW’s capital plan

With the new vision for Terminal F, the airport’s ongoing DFW Forward capital plan has increased from US9bn to a total of more than US$12bn in investments, either planned or underway, that will provide improvements and expansions across the airport’s facilities over the next several years. This includes the approximately US$3bn program underway to completely reimagine and expand Terminal C, as well as expand Terminal A.

In related news, DFW recently appointed Chris McLaughlin as its next CEO, following a global search. McLaughlin will assume the role on May 19, 2025, succeeding current CEO Sean Donohue, who is retiring after more than a decade leading DFW. Click here to read the full story.