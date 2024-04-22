GAO calls for modifications to better protect airports from drones

The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) has said modifications to statutory authorities for drone detection and counter-drone operations could better protect airports against an active drone threat.

Since 2021, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported over 2,000 drone sightings near airports across the country, including incidents at major airports nearly every day. From 2021 through 2022, TSA reported that 63 drone incidents caused pilots to take evasive action, including four that involved commercial aircraft.

In its report , GAO notes that the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS), Justice (DOJ), Defense, and Energy have express statutory authority to use counter-drone technologies if certain statutory criteria are met. They also have federal statutory exemptions from specified federal criminal laws that are potentially applicable to the use of such technologies. These technologies can be used at an airport by DHS and DOJ if the drone poses, for example, a credible threat to safety or security and the DHS Secretary or the Attorney General designates the airport for an emergency response.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is testing drone detection and counter-drone technologies and is required to develop a plan for their use at airports. The FAA is also pursuing several efforts to allow increased and routine drone operations. In various documents seen by GAO, the FAA acknowledges the effects counter-drone technologies may have on other integration efforts. But GAO says the FAA does not address how it will assess those effects. “Including steps for this assessment in the agency’s forthcoming drone integration strategy could help ensure that such technologies will work in harmony with FAA’s other efforts, such as developing a drone traffic management system and rules for operating drones beyond operators’ visual line of sight,” GAO said.

The government watchdog has recommended that Congress amend pertinent statutory authorities related to drone detection and counter-drone operations at airports. GAO has also urged the FAA ensure its drone integration strategy reflects how it will assess the effects of counter-drone technologies. The Department of Transportation agreed with this recommendation.

