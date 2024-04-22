Bavel Consulting unveils tray and trolley security lane solution at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024

At Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2024, Bavel Consulting unveiled the latest iteration of its security lane solution, The Tray and Trolley Return System (TTRS).

According to Bavel Consulting, TTRS is an efficient solution for security lane operations that uses mechanical automation, with a high throughput capability of 220-240 passengers per lane/hour. The event, held on April 16-18, 2024, provided an ideal platform for Bavel Consulting to introduce its solutions to an enthusiastic audience of industry professionals.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to TTRS at Passenger Terminal Expo,” said Willem van Bavel, managing director of Bavel Consulting. “The interest and excitement surrounding our latest innovation reaffirm our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine industry standards and drive tangible results for our customers.”

