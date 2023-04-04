Smiths Detection screening system receives Department of Homeland Security designation

Security firm Smiths Detection’s computed tomography (CT) passenger screening system, the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX, has received official terrorism-deterring technology designation from the Department of Homeland Security under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act.

Under the Act, the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX is described as a technology “aimed at preventing, detecting, identifying, or deterring acts of terrorism, or limiting the harm that such acts might otherwise cause”. In addition to the Safety Act Designation, the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX features on the Transport Security Administration’s (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System Qualified Products list for base, medium and large configurations, and the TSA’s Acceptable Capability List.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX uses CT imaging and advanced digital technology to produce high-quality 3D x-rays of the contents of cabin baggage. The scanner allows for electronics and liquids to remain in bags, increasing passenger throughput and enhancing the overall passenger experience. The images produced with CT scanning technology can be further enhanced with Smiths Detection’s sophisticated object recognition algorithm software iCMore to help identify concealed threats or contraband. The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX also boasts the fastest belt speed and highest energy efficiency of any similar product on the market – leading to a lower cost of ownership and reducing energy demand.

Inder Reddy, president of Smiths Detection, said, “This is a significant milestone for Smiths Detection and the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX, and speaks to the caliber of our technology, the people behind it and our mission to make the world a safer place. This is already one of the most widely deployed CT passenger checkpoints in the world, and with this designation, we can give further confidence to our customers in the USA and around the globe on the quality of this equipment.”

