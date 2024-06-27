HKIA introduces airport-wide smart security screening system

The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) will introduce a new smart security screening system at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), with the first scanners put into service in early July. AAHK says HKIA will be the world’s first to operate smart security screening channels across the entire airport.

Passengers using the new smart security screening channels – which use equipment provided by Nuctech – can keep their electronic devices (including laptops and smartphones), as well as liquids, aerosols and gels, in their carry-on luggage, without having to take them out for screening as required by existing protocol.

The streamlined procedure is enabled by the latest 3D and 360° CT-based x-ray scanning technology. The new system is also equipped with other passenger-friendly functions including auto tray recirculation, in-built tray sterilization, and an automatic alert to passengers for uncollected items on the tray.

For passengers who fail to clear the archway metal detector, further screening will be conducted in a new full-body scanner, replacing the existing manual search that uses a hand-held detector. The advanced imaging technology deployed in the full-body scanner is designed to locate any concealed items while reducing physical contact between passengers and security staff. To protect passenger’s privacy, only a simple outline of the body will be shown on the screen.

The new passenger security screening system, featuring 50 channels and 32 full-body scanners, will be installed and put into operation in Terminal 1 in several phases. The first batch at South and North Departures Immigration Halls in Terminal 1 will be put into service on July 2, 2024. AAHK says the new smart security screening system can increase the average throughput by about 20%.

