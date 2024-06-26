San Francisco Airport opens The Club SFO in Harvey Milk Terminal

Airport Dimensions has opened 12,000ft2 (1,114m2) The Club SFO in San Francisco International Airport’s new Harvey Milk Terminal.

With 249 seats for its guests, the Club SFO makes it Airport Dimensions’ largest The Club lounge to date. The Club SFO will provide a blend of amenities, a connection to Northern Californian roots and a focus on sustainability and guest well-being.

Natural interior design

Developed in partnership with architecture and design firm Corgan, The Club SFO was designed with a “Northern California natural” theme. This guided the decision to create double-height floors in the lobby mimicking redwood trees. Additionally, a tree canopy ceiling creates the illusion of dappled sunlight filtering through leaves, guiding guests toward a cabin-inspired bar and open dining area. Finally, the lounge is covered in nature-inspired wall coverings. The space offers a mix of private and social seating arrangements, while a glazed concourse viewing area evokes the iconic San Francisco fog.

The lounge also offers guests a microclimate fireplace, designed to create the illusion of a campfire using water vapor and lighting. The space is temperature controlled, making it literally a warm local welcome.

Local art

The Club SFO will also include the works of Californian artists Cathy Lu and Denise Laws. Throughout the lounge, guests will discover Denise Laws’ pieces such as an installation crafted from reclaimed foil-lined packaging, which is intended to highlight how art can emerge from unexpected and environmentally conscious sources.

A wall mural in the dining area also depicts a panoramic view of a redwood forest, the primary inspiration behind the lounge’s design. Additionally, Lu will create ceramic sculptures that emulate traditional Chinese imagery for the lounge.

Food and beverage

The lounge’s 100% Northern Californian wine list showcases the area’s flavors. It will also feature a peak-hours action station by Foley Family Wines, which will offer a portfolio of wines and meals crafted with seasonal ingredients.

Wellness

For its wellness and fitness offering, the lounge has two bespoke fitness mirrors and workout equipment. Alongside these facilities, three luminescence rooms offer individual sanctuaries equipped with adjustable color temperature lighting. According to Airport Dimensions, warm hues promote relaxation while cooler tones offer a boost of energy, enabling guests to tailor the environment to their needs.

Additionally, the relaxation room provides a space to unwind with ottoman seating and a light wall designed to induce calm and slow down the fast pace of the travel experience. Moreover, a fully equipped productivity zone caters to those on the go.

Sustainability

The Club SFO achieved a LEED Gold certification by covering multiple sustainability and efficiency measures, including using energy-efficient systems and technologies, comprehensive recycling and composting, use of biophilia and water-efficient systems. Additionally, The Club at SFO uses low carbon-footprint materials and PVC-free fabrics in its construction, complemented by the extensive use of reclaimed native redwood.

Nancy Knipp, president of Airport Dimensions Americas, commented, “The Club SFO showcases Airport Dimensions’ expertise in crafting unique airport havens, welcoming travelers to enjoy moments of comfort and rejuvenation at this West Coast travel hub. The Club SFO marks a strengthening of The Club network, offering an enhanced traveler experience. This space boasts a distinct design, staying true to The Club’s ethos of local-first, with amenities that go above and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome travelers into this innovative space.”

Laura Banse, senior vice president of design and construction at Airport Dimensions, said, “The Club SFO’s design is a celebration of San Francisco’s beauty and culture. We are overjoyed to see our vision realized in every detail, from the redwood forest-inspired interior down to the locally sourced artwork. Every facet of the lounge is meticulously curated, based on extensive research, allowing us to introduce features that satisfy the needs and wants of the modern traveler.”

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers to The Club SFO in Harvey Milk Terminal 1,” stated Ivar Satero, airport director of SFO. “Having a premium lounge concept – one that is available to all customers – is the perfect addition to our newest award-winning terminal, and supports our goal to create a truly exceptional airport experience for our guests. We appreciate the expertise that Airport Dimensions provides, and are confident they will be successful here at SFO.”

Members access

The new San Francisco lounge – one of The Club’s global networks – is available to members of Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport experiences program, and LoungeKey customers. Both Priority Pass and LoungeKey are operated by Collinson International, part of the Collinson Group. The Collinson Group is the parent company of Airport Dimensions.

With three lounges already available in International Terminal A, The Club is the fourth San Franciscan lounge to join Collinson International’s lounge network, giving both Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey customers a brand-new lounge in this key US travel hub. The lounge is also available to all San Francisco International Airport travelers looking for a complete hospitality experience through the purchase of a Club Pass online or at the lounge.

In related news, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) recently opened the final section of the US$2.5bn Harvey Milk Terminal 1. Click here to read the full story.