Leidos and SeeTrue form AI partnership for airport security screening

Leidos and artificial intelligence software specialist SeeTrue are partnering to improve the efficiency of airport security and customs screenings through AI-enabled algorithms for detecting prohibited items.

The collaboration will use both Leidos’s Trusted Mission AI approach and SeeTrue‘s technology. By integrating third-party threat detection algorithms, Leidos seeks to accelerate algorithm development to meet evolving requirements. Currency and narcotics algorithms are two areas of focus that will soon be deployed into the market through Leidos‘s ClearScan CT scanner.