Brussels coordinates biennial full-scale emergency drill from new crisis center

An exercise was held at Brussels Airport on October 4 in which various emergency response services and organizations collaborated to put the airport’s emergency procedures to the test, using the airport’s new crisis center for the first time.

Led by the Provincial Governor of Flemish Brabant, the biennial drill was part of the provincial emergency and intervention plan and involved around 300 people, including crisis actors, emergency responders and assessors. The drill, which is carried out every two years, met the safety requirements of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, with which all international airports in Europe must comply.

A medical incident on board an aircraft was the central focus of the exercise. According to the scenario, a plane bound for Brussels Airport encountered severe turbulence, resulting in numerous injured passengers requiring immediate medical assistance and coordination at the provincial level.

The scenario was carefully developed in consultation with the Federal Emergency Planning Department of Flemish Brabant, the fire brigade, the Red Cross, medical intervention services, the federal police, the defense department and local authorities. Brussels Airlines also participated in the drill, providing the aircraft from which the crisis actors were evacuated, to make the scenario as realistic as possible.

“This emergency drill was coordinated from our new, purpose-built crisis center at Brussels Airport, which was used for the first time,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company. “The center represents a major investment in a central, state-of-the-art coordination center equipped with all necessary multimedia and IT tools, which we have now had the opportunity to test, in practice. Both the drill and the cooperation of the province and all partners involved serve as an important field test, helping us to be as ready as possible for a real incident. We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure safety at every level.”

After the drill, a joint debriefing was held, enabling all participants to share their experiences and insights. These insights will be incorporated to enhance procedures at the airport and ensure ongoing improvement in emergency preparedness.

