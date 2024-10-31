Kansai deploys Smiths Detection scanners and tray return systems

Smiths Detection has announced that it has supplied Kansai Airports – which operates Kansai International Airport in Japan – with multiple HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage X-ray scanners and iLane A20 ATRS automatic tray return systems. Installations include the airport’s new Terminal 1.

The announcement extends Smiths Detection’s partnership with Kansai Airports following the deployment of Japan’s first-ever smart security checkpoint in 2017.

The 3D imaging capabilities of the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX will let passengers keep large electronics, such as laptops, in their carry-on bags during security screening. The iLane system, with empty tray verification (ETV), provides a consistent flow of trays, reducing queues. The ETV system automatically detects empty trays and, with the reclaim unit, recirculates from the end of the checkpoint back to the divest station at the start, enabling the operator to focus on customer support rather than manual tasks. The company says this is the first ETV deployed in Japan.

Read more about Kansai’s new Terminal 1 project here.