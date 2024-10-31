UrbanV and Korea Airports Corporation to develop an advanced air mobility ecosystem

Italian vertiport network operator UrbanV and Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), the operator of 14 Korean airports, have signed an agreement to develop vertiport networks and create an AAM ecosystem. The companies will also investigate potential collaborations on future overseas urban air mobility (UAM) vertiport development projects.

Vertiport network development

KAC is developing an in-house vertiport system and preparing vertiport infrastructure for the nation’s first commercial AAM operations in Jeju Island and the Southern Coast region. UrbanV and KAC will engage in multiple joint activities as part of the collaboration, including ecosystem creation and exchange of technical, operational and regulatory expertise and data.

Together, UrbanV and KAC intend to exchange data and best practices regarding UAM activities and access each other’s UAM ecosystems to provide tangible support for feasibility assessment and UAM analysis with relevant stakeholders such as air operators, site owners, industrial partners and regulatory bodies.

Improving transportation solutions

Carlo Tursi, CEO of UrbanV, commented, “At UrbanV, we aim to improve people’s lives by enabling a fast, efficient, safe and clean alternative to existing transportation solutions for people and goods over short distances, by air. We have the ambition to become a major global operator of vertiport networks, and we will be global pioneers in establishing some of the first AAM routes worldwide. We are excited to partner with Korea Airports Corporation, a global leader in its field, and we look forward to exploring opportunities together, enhancing the connection with South Korea in the AAM ecosystem.”

Jeong Ki Lee, acting president at KAC, said, “I believe that the strategic partnership with UrbanV, a leading overseas company with the highest capabilities in the UAM vertiport sector, is the first step in gaining recognition for KAC’s technology and expertise overseas. We will continuously strive to enhance the competitiveness of Korea’s UAM-related technology by expanding our overseas collaborations.”

