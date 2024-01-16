Katowice Airport unveils InPost parcel locker service

InPost has launched a parcel locker service at Katowice Airport in Poland that will enable passengers to send prohibited items by post.

The parcel locker is in Terminal B at the entrance to the security control area, allowing passengers to remove any prohibited items from their hand luggage before going through security. Previously, these items would have to be disposed of.

Passengers with rejected items will be able to return to the security area entrance where they will be able to use free cardboard boxes and tape to pack their items and arrange delivery via the InPost app. Items can be sent domestically to another InPost locker or to a Polish address.

“We aim to introduce solutions at Katowice Airport which improve the comfort of using our airport,” said Artur Tomasik, president of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company that manages Katowice Airport. “The ability to send items prohibited in hand luggage via the InPost Parcel Locker is a considerable convenience for passengers flying from Katowice Airport. I am certain that the new service will be well received by passengers.”

If the parcel locker in Terminal B proves popular, the airport might introduce the same solution at the security control area in Terminal A, which is used by passengers departing to non-Schengen countries.

