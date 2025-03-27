KLIA confirms cyber incident

A cybersecurity threat affecting certain computer systems at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was detected by Malaysia Airports on March 23, 2025.

Malaysia Airports says that a comprehensive investigation was immediately launched to assess the nature and extent of the incident. The relevant authorities were also swiftly notified, including the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM).

The chief executive of NACSA, Ir Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin, said in a March 25 statement that the agency is monitoring the situation closely and understands that operations at KLIA are not impacted.

Malaysia Airports said ensuring the safety, security and integrity of airport systems remains the highest priority, and that “technical and operational teams are actively monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to safeguard the infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted passenger experience”.

